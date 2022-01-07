IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    New book chronicles the officials who stood up to Trump's 'Big Lie'

    06:10
  • UP NEXT

    Adam Schiff: Pence is an ‘indispensable person’ for 1/6 committee to interview

    09:32

  • Rep. Gallego: DOJ should not treat this like any other investigation

    09:47

  • Matt Dowd: ‘To know Ted Cruz is to dislike Ted Cruz’

    06:06

  • Jason Crow: We're ‘encountering a domestic extremist movement’ that wants to use violence

    09:11

  • Fmr. Chief of Homeland Security & Intel for DC: We’re ‘not looking at the threat in front of us’

    07:41

  • Rep. Neguse: Trump has a stranglehold on the Republican Party

    03:24

  • Rep. Pete Aguilar says Jan. 6 committee will ‘clearly articulate’ case to public

    10:51

  • Biden admin. steps up efforts to prevent another Jan. 6

    06:17

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin: ‘This is a country that’s wounded’

    10:42

  • Kara Swisher: Social media 'is not a public utility'

    06:38

  • Neal Katyal: ‘We’re all hoping from reassurance’ from AG Garland on Jan. 6

    07:19

  • Extremist groups go local in the year since the Capitol riot

    09:08

  • Trump endorses right-wing autocrat in Hungary

    08:15

  • NYC schools reopen with new "test to stay" strategy

    03:59

  • Rep. Bowman calls for a National Day of Healing on Jan. 6

    10:47

  • Claire McCaskill: Trump’s staff ‘know how much he was enjoying the violence’

    06:27

  • Neil deGrasse Tyson: Science needs better marketing

    07:23

  • Trauma felt by Capitol Police officers doesn’t illicit any shame in GOP

    06:41

  • Dr. Kavita Patel: ‘How can we continue to put young children at risk?’

    07:06

Deadline White House

New book chronicles the officials who stood up to Trump's 'Big Lie'

06:10

Mark Bowden and Matthew Teague, co-authors of "The Steal: The Attempt to Overturn the 2020 Election and the People Who Stopped It," discuss with Nicolle Wallace their new book which documents the efforts former President Trump and his allies made to overturn the 2020 election results.Jan. 7, 2022

  • Now Playing

    New book chronicles the officials who stood up to Trump's 'Big Lie'

    06:10
  • UP NEXT

    Adam Schiff: Pence is an ‘indispensable person’ for 1/6 committee to interview

    09:32

  • Rep. Gallego: DOJ should not treat this like any other investigation

    09:47

  • Matt Dowd: ‘To know Ted Cruz is to dislike Ted Cruz’

    06:06

  • Jason Crow: We're ‘encountering a domestic extremist movement’ that wants to use violence

    09:11

  • Fmr. Chief of Homeland Security & Intel for DC: We’re ‘not looking at the threat in front of us’

    07:41

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All