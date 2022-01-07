New book chronicles the officials who stood up to Trump's 'Big Lie'
Mark Bowden and Matthew Teague, co-authors of "The Steal: The Attempt to Overturn the 2020 Election and the People Who Stopped It," discuss with Nicolle Wallace their new book which documents the efforts former President Trump and his allies made to overturn the 2020 election results.Jan. 7, 2022
New book chronicles the officials who stood up to Trump's 'Big Lie'
