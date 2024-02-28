IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Motion denied: Mark Meadows loses appeal to move Georgia election interference out of Fulton County
Feb. 28, 202407:13

Deadline White House

Motion denied: Mark Meadows loses appeal to move Georgia election interference out of Fulton County

07:13

Tim Haephy, former lead prosecutor for the January 6th Select Committee, Mike Schmidt, New York Times Washington Correspondent, and Barbara McQuade, MSNBC Analyst join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to the 11th circuit court denying Mark Meadows request to move his Georgia election interference case out of Fulton County and into a D.C. court. Feb. 28, 2024

