Mitch McConnell: ‘The politics have changed’ - MAGA Republicans in the Senate threaten border deal

Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) and Co-Chair of President Biden’s re-election campaign joins Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the latest negotiations in the Senate on a potential deal tackling issues at the U.S. Southern border, and whether Senate Republicans are so deep in the tank with Donald Trump that they will sink any potential deal so that their Presidential candidate can run on the issue for the general election. Jan. 25, 2024