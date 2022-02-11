Miles Taylor: We were afraid to bring classified info to Trump
Former DHS Chief of Staff Miles Taylor and president of the National Action Network Reverend Al Sharpton discuss the hypocrisy of Republicans who blasted Hillary Clinton over emails remaining silent on Trump’s improper handling of classified White House docsFeb. 11, 2022
Miles Taylor: We were afraid to bring classified info to Trump
