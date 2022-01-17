Miles Taylor warns there needs to be a plan to ‘blunt Trump’s momentum’
09:34
Share this -
copied
Former Chief of Staff for DHS Miles Taylor, President of the National Action Network Reverend Al Sharpton, and former Senator Claire McCaskill discuss Trump trying to mount a political comeback with his first rally in 2022, which is littered with false statements and divisiveness. Jan. 17, 2022
Now Playing
Miles Taylor warns there needs to be a plan to ‘blunt Trump’s momentum’
09:34
UP NEXT
CEO of the ADL: Clergy now needs to be versed in how to deal with terror threats
05:51
Rev. Sharpton: The White House is determined to get voting rights bill passed somehow
02:40
Rep. Dean: Kevin McCarthy ‘retreated’ from telling the truth
03:53
Rep. Zoe Lofgren on 1/6 committee investigation: It’s a giant puzzle we’re putting together
11:46
President Biden vows to keep fight alive on voting rights