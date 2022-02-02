Michael Steele to Republican senators: ‘Try being a Black woman in law school’
Former RNC chairman Michael Steele and founder of Country Over Party Matthew Dowd react to Republican senators fighting President Biden’s pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme CourtFeb. 2, 2022
