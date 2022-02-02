IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Putin accuses US of stoking war in Ukraine during press conference

    08:52

  • GOP wars with books and ‘critical race theory’ in schools

    09:48

  • NYT report: Trump had direct role in proposals to seize voting machines

    08:59

  • Former Planned Parenthood President: The overturning of Roe is not a ‘theoretical issue’ anymore

    04:43

  • Trump confesses to the whole plot to overturn the 2020 election

    09:34

  • Thousands gather to remember slain NYPD officer Jason Rivera

    06:59

  • Dan Goldman: Evidence shows Trump was involved in conspiracy to overturn election

    06:24

  • Sen. Blumenthal: 'We will move quickly and fairly' on Biden's Supreme Court pick

    05:58

  • GOP divide on Russia weakens U.S. standing in the world

    05:24

  • Democrats look to Supreme Court pick for a political boost

    09:42

  • State Dept. Spokesperson: It's Putin's choice whether he wants to follow path of diplomacy

    06:49

  • Claire McCaskill: Senators are ‘anxious’ to replace Justice Breyer quickly

    10:06

  • Youngkin goes ‘backwards towards Trump’ in his first 10 days

    05:41

  • The 1/6 committee uncovers the behind the scenes of Trump’s coup attempt

    09:39

  • Pentagon spox. on troops on 'heightened alert': We're making sure 'we are ready'

    11:58

  • New reporting unveils the far-right activism of the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas

    10:12

  • Bill Barr could provide a window into the ‘chaotic final days’ of the Trump presidency

    08:08

  • Col. Vindman: We are 'just on the cusp' of a European war

    12:53

  • SCOTUS allows Texas abortion law to stand the week of Roe’s 49th anniversary

    09:41

  • Draft executive order was a ‘nightmare scenario’ in Trump’s final days

    07:23

Deadline White House

Michael Steele to Republican senators: ‘Try being a Black woman in law school’

07:41

Former RNC chairman Michael Steele and founder of Country Over Party Matthew Dowd react to Republican senators fighting President Biden’s pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme CourtFeb. 2, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Putin accuses US of stoking war in Ukraine during press conference

    08:52

  • GOP wars with books and ‘critical race theory’ in schools

    09:48

  • NYT report: Trump had direct role in proposals to seize voting machines

    08:59

  • Former Planned Parenthood President: The overturning of Roe is not a ‘theoretical issue’ anymore

    04:43

  • Trump confesses to the whole plot to overturn the 2020 election

    09:34

  • Thousands gather to remember slain NYPD officer Jason Rivera

    06:59

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All