Deadline White House

Michael Steele: The Jan. 6 committee needs to ‘sell, sell, sell’

09:33

Former RNC Chairman Michael Steele, associate editor for Real Clear Politics A.B. Stoddard, and democratic strategist Basil Smikle discuss the January 6th committee’s plans for public hearings and what’s at stakeApril 28, 2022

