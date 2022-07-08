Michael Steele: Cipollone can ‘fill in some very important lanes’ for the 1/6 committee

- UP NEXT
Katty Kay: The Conservative Party is ‘fed up’ with Boris Johnson06:33
Jan. 6 committee faces a high stakes moment with Cipollone testimony08:29
Eddie Glaude on disinformation: ‘The fabric of the country is shredding’07:08
Jackie Alemany calls Cipollone testimony ‘a very good development’ for the Jan. 6 committee07:36
Shannon Watts: ‘We are not safe anywhere’ from gun violence04:22
Authorities identify person of interest in Illinois parade shooting01:45
Fmr. advisor to Ukrainian president: Freedom 'should not be taken for granted'07:49
Marc Elias: SCOTUS taking up election case ‘should worry everyone who cares’ about voting06:38
Witness tampering in Trump World comes back in focus08:34
Dahlia Lithwick: SCOTUS is ‘squandering’ its credibility08:12
Jan. 6 committee puts the ball in Pat Cipollone’s court08:28
Andrew Weissmann: DOJ should be pressing for corroboration of Hutchinson testimony09:38
Trump was ‘sending a loaded missile to the Capitol’ says Wash Post’s Carol Leonnig07:52
Fmr. 1/6 committee advisor: 'I don’t think the American public has seen anything yet'05:27
Rep. Luria: Cassidy Hutchinson provided ‘damning’ testimony08:53
Kim Atkins Stohr: Uptick in abortions caused by bans being passed11:04
‘Recently obtained evidence’ prompts new Jan. 6 hearing06:51
Rep. Dean: Rights of women were overturned by ‘a corruptly seated majority’ on SCOTUS08:10
Claire McCaskill: States with abortion bans will have ‘government mandates on steroids’04:29
Katyal: Trump's treatment of the DOJ akin to a 'third-rate dictator'04:06
