IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Michael E. Langley becomes first Black four-star Marine general confirmed

    00:31
  • UP NEXT

    Indiana GOP Rep. Jackie Walorski killed in crash

    00:43

  • Republican primaries give a glimpse into where the GOP is headed

    10:04

  • U.S. drone strike kills top Al Qaeda leader Zawahri

    05:33

  • Paul Rieckhoff: Republican have ‘crossed veterans in a very big way’

    09:05

  • Arizona primaries to be a key test of Trump’s power

    05:50

  • Paul Rieckhoff: Republican senators are ‘screwing my friends who are dying’

    09:45

  • DOJ officials tread cautiously in Jan. 6 investigation to avoid missteps

    09:50

  • Rep. Maloney calls Manchin and Schumer deal ‘a message that Democrats get things done’

    07:22

  • Jan. 6 committee focuses on Trump Cabinet officials

    05:26

  • DOJ investigating Trump’s actions as part of Jan. 6 probe

    09:55

  • GOP Senate candidate suggests people in violent marriages shouldn’t get divorced

    05:27

  • New reporting suggests DOJ probe into 1/6 is making major strides

    08:23

  • Marc Short appeared before a federal grand jury investigating Jan. 6

    09:43

  • Jan. 6 committee puts building blocks in place on Trump’s criminal exposure

    11:44

  • Rep. Lofgren: ‘The mob attack on the Capitol was intended by the president’

    12:00

  • Jan. 6 Committee: Deleted Secret Service texts may have violate Federal Records Act

    08:31

  • Barry Berke: The Jan. 6 committee has given DOJ a trial run

    11:57

  • Rep. Maloney: ‘It’s necessary that federal government protect things’ like same-sex marriage

    05:58

  • Rep. Murphy: It’s ‘critically important’ Secret Service provides info from Jan. 6

    11:16

Deadline White House

Michael E. Langley becomes first Black four-star Marine general confirmed

00:31

The Senate voted to promote Lt. Gen. Michael E. Langley, making him the first four-star Black general. Langley will command all U.S. military forces in Africa, overseeing about 6,000 troops.Aug. 3, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Michael E. Langley becomes first Black four-star Marine general confirmed

    00:31
  • UP NEXT

    Indiana GOP Rep. Jackie Walorski killed in crash

    00:43

  • Republican primaries give a glimpse into where the GOP is headed

    10:04

  • U.S. drone strike kills top Al Qaeda leader Zawahri

    05:33

  • Paul Rieckhoff: Republican have ‘crossed veterans in a very big way’

    09:05

  • Arizona primaries to be a key test of Trump’s power

    05:50

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All