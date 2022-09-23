IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Deadline White House

Michael Cohen thinks criminal prosecutions are 'forthcoming' for Trump

11:17

Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney for former President Trump, discusses with Nicolle Wallace the lawsuit filed by New York AG Letitia James accusing the Trump Organization of fraud and what he thinks will happen to the former president amid several investigationsSept. 23, 2022

