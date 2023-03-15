IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Michael Cohen: Stormy Daniels will do 'a fantastic job' as possible witness in hush money probe

Deadline White House

Michael Cohen: Stormy Daniels will do 'a fantastic job' as possible witness in hush money probe

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen discusses with Nicolle Wallace the completion of his testimony for the grand jury in the Manhattan DA's hush money probe and reacts to news that Stormy Daniels met with Alvin Bragg.March 15, 2023

