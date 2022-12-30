IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Deadline White House

Michael Cohen reacts to Trump's tax returns: "Donald's time has come"

11:45

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen and investigative reporter for The New York Times David Fahrenthold discuss with Nicolle Wallace the release of the former president's tax returns by the House Ways and Means Committee and what the release means for Trump going forward.Dec. 30, 2022

