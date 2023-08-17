Trump's surrender, arrest, mug shot could overshadow GOP debate05:35
- Now Playing
Michael Cohen: GA indictment reads like a 'really good book' that ends in 'guilty conviction'06:18
- UP NEXT
'Criminal enterprise': FBI vet compares Trump 'threats' to Mafia09:24
'Cashing in on their own father': House Dems preparing report on foreign money to Trump family04:31
Nicolle: ‘Haunting’ texts from Trump allies in GA show they knew 2020 coup was ‘B.S.’11:00
‘The threat of violence is real’: Trump rallies base ahead of yet another potential indictment06:43
See Fox's Hannity surrender as Dobbs decision destroys GOP06:08
'Try to keep Donald Trump out of jail': Trump's legal firestorm strains campaign cash flow10:39
'Blow the doors off!': Looming Trump indictment in Georgia rattles GOP05:23
'Putting the screws to Trump': DOJ vet says judge in coup case 'unafraid' to jail Trump09:00
Busted: Clarence Thomas ethics scandal gets worse09:42
'Pouring kerosene on the fire': Trump ramping up dangerous combo of 'fear, chaos and violence'14:11
'Obsession with queer people': DeSantis rocked as FL schools drop AP class citing 'Don't Say Gay'07:26
'A message to the country': Ohio voters deliver decisive win for abortion rights supporters08:41
'It reads like Mad Libs': Ex-Pence security adviser backs Trump in 202403:48
Quadruple-indicted? What to expect as Fulton County DA prepares to present her case against Trump08:07
'Rights are being snatched away': GOP tries to change rules as Ohio votes on abortion rights13:13
‘Only something a Trump lawyer could make up’: 1/6 coup plot architect fights against disbarment07:13
Trump ‘shows no signs’ of obeying judge’s orders as Special Counsel asks for protection11:15
'Full mob boss': Trump slammed for threatening retribution13:26
Trump's surrender, arrest, mug shot could overshadow GOP debate05:35
- Now Playing
Michael Cohen: GA indictment reads like a 'really good book' that ends in 'guilty conviction'06:18
- UP NEXT
'Criminal enterprise': FBI vet compares Trump 'threats' to Mafia09:24
'Cashing in on their own father': House Dems preparing report on foreign money to Trump family04:31
Nicolle: ‘Haunting’ texts from Trump allies in GA show they knew 2020 coup was ‘B.S.’11:00
‘The threat of violence is real’: Trump rallies base ahead of yet another potential indictment06:43
Play All