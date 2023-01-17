IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Luria: Releasing more security footage from 1/6 ‘dangerous for the future security of the Capitol’

    08:25

  • Donna Edwards on Santos: ‘No member of Congress should sign on to do legislation with him’

    06:19

  • Garland names special counsel in Biden docs probe to ‘underscore DOJ’s devotion to the facts’

    05:37

  • Additional classified documents found by Biden team

    08:13

  • Michael Cohen: When working for Trump ‘you think you’re not going to get caught’

    10:18

  • Andrew Weissmann: Fani Willis probe ‘feels like an incoming, heat-seeking missile’

    10:24

  • Adam Schiff: Republicans are currently being led by 'chaos agents'

    08:51

  • Harry Dunn: 730 days is ‘so long to wait for accountability’

    08:47

  • Rep. Himes: Each and every ballot is moving away from McCarthy

    09:00

  • Charlie Sykes: We’re going from one of the most powerful House speakers to one of the most feckless

    09:13

  • Jan. 6 committee enters final sprint to make evidence public

    07:28

  • Michael Cohen reacts to Trump's tax returns: "Donald's time has come"

    11:45

  • Rep.-elect Santos faces federal and local investigations

    06:03

  • GOP attempts to minimize threat of far-right violence

    11:04

  • New Jan. 6 transcripts reveal Trump considered ‘blanket pardons’

    11:59

  • David Jolly: George Santos is an absolute fraud

    07:47

  • Jan. 6 committee deals with the person who lit the match: Donald Trump

    11:56

  • Congress, WH preparing for potential Zelenskyy visit

    04:37

  • A look at how the ex-president left America’s national security secrets exposed

    09:53

  • Alexandra Pelosi: My mom believes 'in her soul' that public service is a noble calling

    11:37

Deadline White House

MI Secy. of State: ‘Hateful rhetoric transcends into hateful actions’

10:05

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, former FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi, and NBC News Senior Capitol Hill Correspondent Garrett Haake weigh in on how the New Mexico shootings targeting Democratic leaders highlight a rise of political violence Jan. 17, 2023

