Merrick Garland urges for Trump to receive a speedy trial in election interference case

Tim Heaphy, former lead investigator for the January 6th Committee, and Basil Smikle, Director of the Public Policy Program at Hunter College join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the rare comments from the Attorney General calling for a speedy trial in the federal election interference case, speaking to how important it is for democracy and the justice system for the case to be resolved sooner rather than later.Jan. 19, 2024