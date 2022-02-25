IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Melissa Murray: Ketanji Brown Jackson makes clear that the Black experience is not monolithic

Deadline White House

Melissa Murray: Ketanji Brown Jackson makes clear that the Black experience is not monolithic

New York University Law Professor Melissa Murray and former acting U.S. solicitor general Neal Katyal on President Biden’s nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackins to the Supreme Court and the expertise she will bring if confirmedFeb. 25, 2022

    Melissa Murray: Ketanji Brown Jackson makes clear that the Black experience is not monolithic

