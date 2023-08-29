Meadows gambles with ‘last-ditch, hail-mary’ attempt to have GA case moved to federal court

GOP silence member of Tennessee Three again during debate on gun safety09:15
New report says Special Counsel Jack Smith grilled witnesses about Rudy Giuliani’s drinking10:20
- Now Playing
Meadows gambles with ‘last-ditch, hail-mary’ attempt to have GA case moved to federal court09:02
- UP NEXT
Amid multiple criminal cases, Trump faces civil lawsuit from Dem lawmakers over Jan. 605:54
'Client from hell’: Trump’s courtroom calendar fills up ahead of election10:49
‘It’s narcissism with steroids’: Trump’s misguided complaints about two tiers of justice06:39
Nicolle: Prologue over, chapter one just beginning for Trump, co-defendants in GA09:02
'Law and order' MAGA GOP exposed amid Trump arrest, 'historic' mug shot09:41
'The mafia' that now is the GOP: Trump raises specter of violence ahead of surrender09:44
Nicolle Wallace: What's devastating about Trump's mug shot isn't the image, it's the acts01:06
‘A slap in the face’: Trump’s co-defendants’ mugshots are 'history in the making'10:28
BREAKING: Fulton judge rules that Kenneth Chesebro will stand trial on October 2301:50
Voting rights attorney: Trump is 'simply not eligible for the ballot in 2024’10:20
Fmr. DOJ official thinks Rudy Giuliani doesn’t have a ‘coherent’ defense in Fulton County09:25
Nicolle: Trump’s co-defendants ‘kicking and screaming’ trying to evade justice in GA10:15
Fmr. federal judge: Trump, allies committed ‘grave crimes’ with 2020 election coup plot15:08
Key witness in Mar-a-Lago documents case retracts false testimony after switching lawyers04:44
Nicolle: A new chapter in holding the accused liars, fraudsters and coup plotters accountable14:35
NJ judge recounts story of son’s murder, need to 'protect judges' amid rise in violence, threats19:58
‘I don’t understand what you just said’: GOP candidate waffles on RNC loyalty pledge09:43
GOP silence member of Tennessee Three again during debate on gun safety09:15
New report says Special Counsel Jack Smith grilled witnesses about Rudy Giuliani’s drinking10:20
- Now Playing
Meadows gambles with ‘last-ditch, hail-mary’ attempt to have GA case moved to federal court09:02
- UP NEXT
Amid multiple criminal cases, Trump faces civil lawsuit from Dem lawmakers over Jan. 605:54
'Client from hell’: Trump’s courtroom calendar fills up ahead of election10:49
‘It’s narcissism with steroids’: Trump’s misguided complaints about two tiers of justice06:39
Play All