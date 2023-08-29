IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Deadline White House

Meadows gambles with ‘last-ditch, hail-mary’ attempt to have GA case moved to federal court

09:02

Senior reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Tamar Hallerman and National Investigative Reporter for The Washington Post Carol Leonnig join Ali Velshi – in for Nicolle Wallace – to discuss Mark Meadows’ legal strategy to move his case in Fulton County to federal court and how District Attorney Fani Willis is planning to maintain control of her prosecution.Aug. 29, 2023

