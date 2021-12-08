Meadows backtracks to get back in Trump’s good graces
10:55
New York Times Congressional reporter Luke Broadwater, writer-at-large for the Bulwark Tim Miller, and PBS NewsHour White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor on the January 6th committee's contempt charges against former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows after Meadows backed out of cooperating with their investigationDec. 8, 2021
