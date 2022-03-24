McConnell to vote no on Ketanji Brown Jackson SCOTUS nomination
03:59
Share this -
copied
Former assistant U.S. attorney Maya Wiley and host of MSNBC’s “Way Too Early” Jonathan Lemire discuss the GOP grandstanding during the SCOTUS confirmation hearings and Mitch McConnell’s announcement that he will not vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown JacksonMarch 24, 2022
UP NEXT
Lviv resident: People of Mariupol don’t expect to get out alive
05:13
Sen. Coons: Judge Jackson is handling this process with grace
04:10
Pres. Biden faces the challenge of a generation in meeting with NATO allies
09:28
Democrats and Republicans set the tone for SCOTUS hearings
10:52
Gen. McCaffrey: Putin’s rhetoric indicates he wants the whole country
08:15
Frontline journalists in Ukraine make sure the free flow of information goes uninterrupted