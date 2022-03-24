IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Deadline White House

McConnell to vote no on Ketanji Brown Jackson SCOTUS nomination

03:59

Former assistant U.S. attorney Maya Wiley and host of MSNBC’s “Way Too Early” Jonathan Lemire discuss the GOP grandstanding during the SCOTUS confirmation hearings and Mitch McConnell’s announcement that he will not vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown JacksonMarch 24, 2022

