IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Matt Dowd: ‘To know Ted Cruz is to dislike Ted Cruz’

    06:06
  • UP NEXT

    Jason Crow: We're ‘encountering a domestic extremist movement’ that wants to use violence

    09:11

  • Fmr. Chief of Homeland Security & Intel for DC: We’re ‘not looking at the threat in front of us’

    07:41

  • Rep. Neguse: Trump has a stranglehold on the Republican Party

    03:24

  • Rep. Pete Aguilar says Jan. 6 committee will ‘clearly articulate’ case to public

    10:51

  • Biden admin. steps up efforts to prevent another Jan. 6

    06:17

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin: ‘This is a country that’s wounded’

    10:42

  • Kara Swisher: Social media 'is not a public utility'

    06:38

  • Neal Katyal: ‘We’re all hoping from reassurance’ from AG Garland on Jan. 6

    07:19

  • Extremist groups go local in the year since the Capitol riot

    09:08

  • Trump endorses right-wing autocrat in Hungary

    08:15

  • NYC schools reopen with new "test to stay" strategy

    03:59

  • Rep. Bowman calls for a National Day of Healing on Jan. 6

    10:47

  • Claire McCaskill: Trump’s staff ‘know how much he was enjoying the violence’

    06:27

  • Neil deGrasse Tyson: Science needs better marketing

    07:23

  • Trauma felt by Capitol Police officers doesn’t illicit any shame in GOP

    06:41

  • Dr. Kavita Patel: ‘How can we continue to put young children at risk?’

    07:06

  • Maxwell faces up to 40 years in prison for sex trafficking minors

    06:28

  • Another day, another coup plot revealed… this time by Peter Navarro

    07:21

  • Marc Elias on Harry Reid: He was a street fighter for a cause

    03:17

Deadline White House

Matt Dowd: ‘To know Ted Cruz is to dislike Ted Cruz’

06:06

Founder of Country Over Party Matthew Dowd and Washington Post national reporter Carol Leonnig discuss Senator Ted Cruz saying it was a mistake to refer to January 6th as a terror attackJan. 7, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Matt Dowd: ‘To know Ted Cruz is to dislike Ted Cruz’

    06:06
  • UP NEXT

    Jason Crow: We're ‘encountering a domestic extremist movement’ that wants to use violence

    09:11

  • Fmr. Chief of Homeland Security & Intel for DC: We’re ‘not looking at the threat in front of us’

    07:41

  • Rep. Neguse: Trump has a stranglehold on the Republican Party

    03:24

  • Rep. Pete Aguilar says Jan. 6 committee will ‘clearly articulate’ case to public

    10:51

  • Biden admin. steps up efforts to prevent another Jan. 6

    06:17

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All