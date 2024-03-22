IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Massive terrorist attack unfolding in Moscow as armed gunman storm a concert hall, kill spectators
March 22, 202409:53

    Massive terrorist attack unfolding in Moscow as armed gunman storm a concert hall, kill spectators

Deadline White House

Massive terrorist attack unfolding in Moscow as armed gunman storm a concert hall, kill spectators

Alicia Menendez reports on the breaking news out of Moscow where a terrorist attack is unfolding with armed gunman storming a sold out concert. March 22, 2024

