    Mark Meadows ‘shoots his shot’ tries to get his case moved out of Fulton County

    10:23
Deadline White House

Mark Meadows ‘shoots his shot’ tries to get his case moved out of Fulton County

10:23

Betsy Woodruff Swan, Politico National Correspondent, Tim Heaphy, former Lead Investigator for the January 6th Committee, and Rev. Al Sharpton, President of the National Action Network joins Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss former President Trump’s right hand man, Mark Meadow’s desperate attempt to get his criminal proceedings into federal court as opposed to facing a Fulton County prosecution. Dec. 15, 2023

