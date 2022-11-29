IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Deadline White House

Mark Meadows ordered to testify in Fulton County grand jury probe

03:14

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows was ordered to testify in the Fulton County Georgia grand jury investigation looking into former president Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The Supreme Court of South Carolina ruling said it found Meadows’ arguments to be “manifestly without merit.” Nov. 29, 2022

