Marc Elias on Harry Reid: He was a street fighter for a cause
03:17
Share this -
copied
Founder of the Democracy Docket Marc Elias, who worked with Harry Reid while he was the Senate Majority Leader, reflects on the life of Sen. Reid and says the Senate should heed his call to eliminate the filibuster in order to protect voting rightsDec. 29, 2021
Maxwell faces up to 40 years in prison for sex trafficking minors
06:28
Another day, another coup plot revealed… this time by Peter Navarro
07:21
Now Playing
Marc Elias on Harry Reid: He was a street fighter for a cause
03:17
UP NEXT
Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of federal sex trafficking for role in Jeffrey Epstein’s abuses
07:18
Dr. Jha on learning from Covid-19: 'How pandemics change societies is up to us'
09:01
Full interview: Ron Klain on Omicron, testing, and voting rights