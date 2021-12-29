IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Deadline White House

Marc Elias on Harry Reid: He was a street fighter for a cause

03:17

Founder of the Democracy Docket Marc Elias, who worked with Harry Reid while he was the Senate Majority Leader, reflects on the life of Sen. Reid and says the Senate should heed his call to eliminate the filibuster in order to protect voting rightsDec. 29, 2021

