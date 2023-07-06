IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Mar-a-Lago search warrant released in classified documents case

Deadline White House

Mar-a-Lago search warrant released in classified documents case

Former Justice Department prosecutor Andrew Weissmann and former top national security official at the Justice Department Brandon Van Grack react to the details released in the government’s efforts to retrieve classified documents from Trump July 6, 2023

    Mar-a-Lago search warrant released in classified documents case

