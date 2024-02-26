IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Manhattan DA seeking gag order against Donald Trump ahead of hush money trial
Feb. 26, 202411:44

Andrew Weissmann, former top prosecutor at the Department of Justice, Claire McCaskill, former U.S. Senator from Missouri, and Lisa Rubin, MSNBC Legal Correspondent join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with the breaking news that prosecutors have asked a judge to impose a gag order against defendant Donald Trump ahead of the hush money trial which is scheduled to begin next month.Feb. 26, 2024

