    Frank Figliuzzi: You protect democracy by protecting elected officials

    11:06

  • Michael Fanone: 'Plenty of evidence' to support indictment of Trump

    11:10

  • NYT: Prosecutors look at Florida election protest as model for Jan. 6

    06:59

  • GOP continues to push baseless conspiracies about Pelosi attack

    09:16

  • Federal judge denies restraining order on Arizona ballot drop box watchers

    06:06

  • Attack on Speaker Pelosi’s husband a stark reminder of the threat environment lawmakers live in

    09:19

  • Prosecutors seek testimony on Trump’s declassification claims

    11:25

  • Watchdog group calls for Congressional investigation into Clarence and Ginni Thomas

    07:40

  • Bob Woodward: "Trump put the presidency in moral freefall"

    04:58

  • Voter intimidation efforts ramp up head of the midterms

    04:00

  • Cipollone testimony could go right to the heart of Trump’s state of mind

    08:12

  • Adidas cuts ties with Kanye West after days of letting his hate go unchallenged

    08:22

  • NYT: Prosecutors laser-focused on witness that could lead them straight to Trump

    08:27

  • Rep. Himes: The U.S. has to decide we won’t allow the GOP to mess with election

    10:01

  • Multiple investigations focus on years of potential misconduct by Trump and allies

    08:59

  • Rep Lofgren: Trump is ‘legally obligated to come in and testify’

    09:42

  • Activist Masih Alinejad: Iranian protests are a 'tipping point'

    08:30

  • Fmr. Press Secy. to the First Lady: Dr. Biden wants women to know how high the stakes are

    04:24

  • Judge says Trump knew voter fraud numbers were false

    06:38

  • Former Trump Impeachment Investigator Barry Berke on January 6th Committee decision to subpoena Trump – Part 1

    05:57

Deadline White House

Mallory McMorrow: GOP is invoking violence as a political strategy

06:38

Michigan State Democratic Senator Mallory McMorrow weighs in on how Democrats can push back against the GOP’s political extremist rhetoricNov. 2, 2022

