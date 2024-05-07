Maddow on Stormy Daniels graphic testimony: ‘None of us will ever get this case out of our mouth’

Rachel Maddow, host of "The Rachel Maddow Show" on MSNBC joins Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to breakdown and react to Stormy Daniels graphic and detail oriented testimony in the Trump Hush Money trial and what it says about how Donald Trump still is the presumptive nominee for the GOP in 2024. May 7, 2024