Dr. Jha on learning from Covid-19: 'How pandemics change societies is up to us'
09:01
Dr. Ashish Jha of Brown University and Country Over Party Founder Matthew Dowd discuss how the pandemic has pushed many people to their breaking points, and what we need to do to help our society heal from the trauma of the past 2 years. Dec. 29, 2021
