IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Lisa Rubin on Trump gag order hearing: ‘Prosecution showed how actions have consequences’
April 23, 202411:35
  • Now Playing

    Lisa Rubin on Trump gag order hearing: ‘Prosecution showed how actions have consequences’

    11:35
  • UP NEXT

    Andrew Weissmann: ‘Ground zero of fake news’: Trump campaign's role spreading false stories exposed

    08:55

  • ‘Stunning’: Testimony in hush money trial reveals how National Enquirer worked with Trump campaign

    10:26

  • ‘David Pecker worshiped Trump’: Catch and Kill architect takes the stand in Hush Money Trial

    12:05

  • ‘He will be the star witness’: Ex- colleague of David Pecker details the importance of his testimony

    07:44

  • Prosecution plan to make Trump look like ‘jerk and a sleazeball’ with Access Hollywood tape

    06:38

  • ‘He was not rehearsed’: David Pecker, key figure in ‘catch and kill’ scheme takes stand in NY trial

    11:58

  • ‘Epically offensive’: Nicolle Wallace breaks down what happens when Donald Trump testifies under oath

    10:01

  • ‘The guy is a chicken’: Legal expert does not think Donald Trump takes the stand in own defense

    06:52

  • ‘It’s Huge': Lawyers debating what is fair game if Trump takes the witness stand in trial

    08:14

  • ‘He should be thrown in a cell for that’: Trump’s mob boss tactics threaten Hush Money trial

    07:34

  • Full jury has been selected in Trump Hush Money trial

    04:32

  • ‘Jail time might need happen’: Andrew Weissmann on Trump continuing to violate gag orders

    08:28

  • Fox News host recklessly describe jurors to create chaos in Trump hush money trial

    11:00

  • ‘We waited for hours’: Law enforcement testify that Trump outright rejected sending help on Jan. 6

    11:37

  • Andrew Weissmann on Catch and Kill: ‘This Donald Trump at ground zero of fake news’

    10:24

  • Donald Trump learns the rules don’t change when you’re a criminal defendant

    08:56

  • George Conway on Trump: 'He is a narcissistic sociopath, he's not a normal, he's unwell'

    11:17

  • 6 jurors seated on Day 2 of Trump hush money trial

    04:48

  • ‘Catch and Kill’ scheme the most corrupt example of Trump’s transactional relationship with media

    07:16

Deadline White House

Lisa Rubin on Trump gag order hearing: ‘Prosecution showed how actions have consequences’

11:35

Lisa Rubin, MSNBC Legal Correspondent, Donny Deutsch, Host of the podcast “On Brand”, and NBC News Correspondent, Vaughn Hillyard join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to Day 6 of the Trump Hush Money trial which included a gag order hearing involving rhetoric spewed by Donald Trump and conservative media endangering jurors and court room officials. April 23, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Lisa Rubin on Trump gag order hearing: ‘Prosecution showed how actions have consequences’

    11:35
  • UP NEXT

    Andrew Weissmann: ‘Ground zero of fake news’: Trump campaign's role spreading false stories exposed

    08:55

  • ‘Stunning’: Testimony in hush money trial reveals how National Enquirer worked with Trump campaign

    10:26

  • ‘David Pecker worshiped Trump’: Catch and Kill architect takes the stand in Hush Money Trial

    12:05

  • ‘He will be the star witness’: Ex- colleague of David Pecker details the importance of his testimony

    07:44

  • Prosecution plan to make Trump look like ‘jerk and a sleazeball’ with Access Hollywood tape

    06:38

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All