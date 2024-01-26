Lisa Rubin: ‘An 80 year old woman was the first to get accountability from Donald Trump’

Lisa Rubin, MSNBC Legal Analyst and Katie Phang, MSNBC Host join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to the verdict awarding $83.3 in damages to E. Jean Carroll for defamatory statements Donald Trump made about her, and her being the first person to get true accountability from the former President.Jan. 26, 2024