    Mallory McMorrow: GOP is invoking violence as a political strategy

  • Frank Figliuzzi: You protect democracy by protecting elected officials

  • Michael Fanone: 'Plenty of evidence' to support indictment of Trump

  • NYT: Prosecutors look at Florida election protest as model for Jan. 6

  • GOP continues to push baseless conspiracies about Pelosi attack

  • Federal judge denies restraining order on Arizona ballot drop box watchers

  • Attack on Speaker Pelosi’s husband a stark reminder of the threat environment lawmakers live in

  • Prosecutors seek testimony on Trump’s declassification claims

  • Watchdog group calls for Congressional investigation into Clarence and Ginni Thomas

  • Bob Woodward: "Trump put the presidency in moral freefall"

  • Voter intimidation efforts ramp up head of the midterms

  • Cipollone testimony could go right to the heart of Trump’s state of mind

  • Adidas cuts ties with Kanye West after days of letting his hate go unchallenged

  • NYT: Prosecutors laser-focused on witness that could lead them straight to Trump

  • Rep. Himes: The U.S. has to decide we won’t allow the GOP to mess with election

  • Multiple investigations focus on years of potential misconduct by Trump and allies

  • Rep Lofgren: Trump is ‘legally obligated to come in and testify’

  • Activist Masih Alinejad: Iranian protests are a 'tipping point'

  • Fmr. Press Secy. to the First Lady: Dr. Biden wants women to know how high the stakes are

  • Judge says Trump knew voter fraud numbers were false

Deadline White House

Lawyers who advanced Trump’s election challenges return for midterms

New York Times correspondent Nick Corasaniti and former Acting Assistant Attorney General for National Security at DOJ Mary McCord discuss Corasaniti’s new reporting that Trump election lawyers are joining campaigns to assist in future midterm election challengesNov. 3, 2022

