Deadline White House

Latest round of subpoenas expands the wide net cast by the 1/6 committee

08:50

NBC News senior Capitol Hill correspondent Garrett Haake, former assistant U.S. attorney for SDNY Daniel Goldman, and executive editor of the Recount John Heilemann discuss the January 6th select committee issuing new subpoenas to rally organizers, and whether or not the committee should make their investigation more public Dec. 10, 2021

