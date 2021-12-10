Latest round of subpoenas expands the wide net cast by the 1/6 committee
08:50
Share this -
copied
NBC News senior Capitol Hill correspondent Garrett Haake, former assistant U.S. attorney for SDNY Daniel Goldman, and executive editor of the Recount John Heilemann discuss the January 6th select committee issuing new subpoenas to rally organizers, and whether or not the committee should make their investigation more public Dec. 10, 2021
Rep. Jamie Raskin on 1/6 committee: 'Everything is moving in our direction at this point'
06:30
Appeals court rules against Trump in White House doc fight
04:33
After voting to impeach Trump, can Rep. Meijer survive the GOP?
08:35
Dr. Redlener: There’s a ‘gaping chasm’ between the vaccine haves and have nots
07:28
Meadows backtracks to get back in Trump’s good graces