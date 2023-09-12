IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘The depths of ignorance’: Tuberville wrongly assumes Milley can stay past retirement date

    09:19
  • Now Playing

    Kevin McCarthy's 'craven act': Speaker panders to far-right with impeachment inquiry into Biden

    07:48
  • UP NEXT

    'Deflection': Trump turns to favorite strategy as he attempts to dismiss charges in Georgia

    07:13

  • ‘Duo of gangsters: Trump and Putin in lockstep on indictments

    09:44

  • Nicolle: 22 years after 9/11, are we capable of national unity?

    11:48

  • New report examines how Ginni Thomas, billionaire activist benefitted from landmark SCOTUS ruling

    05:23

  • Voting rights attorney on the ‘anti-democratic forces’ trying to undo the will of the people

    09:23

  • Trump asks judge in DC election case to recuse herself

    02:03

  • The next Gen-Z congressman? Fmr. Representative's intern on defending democracy in TX

    04:47

  • 'An unprecedented situation': Efforts to bar Trump with 14th Amendment gain steam

    09:08

  • 'Our democracy is at risk': Nancy Pelosi on her 'urgent' 2024 reelection bid

    11:49

  • Fani Willis torches Jim Jordan's ‘interference’ in Trump criminal trial

    11:11

  • Capitol Police officer reacts to Tarrio sentencing: 'Need to be shamed' for actions on Jan. 6

    08:30

  • Former Trump aide Peter Navarro found guilty on two counts of contempt of Congress

    02:44

  • 'Undo the voice of the people': Wisconsin GOP threatening to impeach newly elected judge

    12:00

  • Special Counsel Jack Smith warns Trump comments risk tainting jury pool in Jan. 6 case

    03:35

  • Nicolle: Televised standoff in GA offers glimpse into Trump's co-defendants 'game of chicken'

    08:18

  • 'We don't know what we don't know': More 'smoking gun' evidence to come in Trump's GA case

    06:58

  • Flip-flopping? Trump's co-defendants in GA pointing fingers, 'beginning to turn' on ex-president

    09:26

  • The big grift: GOP emulating Trump, 'committing fraud' against small donors

    10:30

Deadline White House

Kevin McCarthy's 'craven act': Speaker panders to far-right with impeachment inquiry into Biden

07:48

Congressman Gerry Connolly (D-Virginia) and Editor-At-Large for The Bulwark Charlie Sykes join Nicolle Wallace to discuss Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s announcement that he was unilaterally directing House committees to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden without even a vote by the House.Sept. 12, 2023

  • ‘The depths of ignorance’: Tuberville wrongly assumes Milley can stay past retirement date

    09:19
  • Now Playing

    Kevin McCarthy's 'craven act': Speaker panders to far-right with impeachment inquiry into Biden

    07:48
  • UP NEXT

    'Deflection': Trump turns to favorite strategy as he attempts to dismiss charges in Georgia

    07:13

  • ‘Duo of gangsters: Trump and Putin in lockstep on indictments

    09:44

  • Nicolle: 22 years after 9/11, are we capable of national unity?

    11:48

  • New report examines how Ginni Thomas, billionaire activist benefitted from landmark SCOTUS ruling

    05:23

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All