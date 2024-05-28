IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Prosecution presents closing arguments on Day 21 of Trump's hush money trial

Ken Burns: ‘There is no real choice this November’  
May 28, 202408:22
    Ken Burns: 'There is no real choice this November'  

    Trump’s legal defense shows he prioritizes loyalty over job performance

  • ‘From deny to spin’: Inside the Trump campaign's meltdown in aftermath of Access Hollywood tape 

  • Happening Now: Prosecution delivering final arguments against Donald Trump in hush money trial 

  • Rep. Jefferies on Justice Alito: ‘He absolutely should recuse himself’ 

  • ‘Dangerous lie’: Trump claims that the FBI wanted to kill him in Mar-A-Lago raid 

  • Ex-GOP Congressman: ‘Nikki Haley is no different than Kristi Noem but for a dead puppy’

  • Nicolle Wallace: ‘Nikki Haley turned her back on her own voters’

  • Nikki Haley will vote for Donald Trump, after he mocked her husband's military service 

  • ‘Shocking and brazen’: New documents unsealed in Trump classified documents case

  • Donald Trump’s hush money trial enters its final stage after a disastrous defense performance 

  • ‘Hard to call it an accident’: Trump shares campaign video with a headline about a “Unified Reich”

  • Jury in Trump trial leave for long weekend after Trump’s key defense witness implodes on stand

  • 'It was devastating evidence’: Weissmann on Robert Costello’s testimony showing Trump's mob tactics

  • ‘They had never had to deal with an insurrection’: Inside the White House situation room on Jan 6.

  • ‘We can’t allow ourselves to become numb’: George Stephanopoulos on Trump running for office again

  • Prosecution rests their case in Trump Hush Money trial

  • Judge clears courtroom, as chaos breaks out when defense witness battles with Judge Merchan

  • 'Beyond unbecoming': Justice Alito puts up a insurrectionist symbol to pick a fight with neighbor

  • 'An epic scandal': Justice Alito flew an upside-down flag in the aftermath of the 2020 Election

Deadline White House

Ken Burns, Emmy award winning film-maker joins Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss his recent commencement address at Brandeis University and which set the stakes of the 2024 Election for protecting American democracy.May 28, 2024

    Ken Burns: ‘There is no real choice this November’  

