Deadline White House

Katie Phang: ‘You get what you pay for’ - Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba embarrasses herself in court

11:03

Neal Katyal, former U.S. Solicitor General, Mara Gay, New York Times Editorial Board Member and Katie Phang, MSNBC Legal Analyst join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the first day of cross examination between E. Jean Carroll and Donald Trump’s legal team in the second defamation trial brought against Donald Trump. Jan. 17, 2024

