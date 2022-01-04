Kara Swisher: Social media 'is not a public utility'
06:38
Share this -
copied
New York Times contributor Kara Swisher discusses with Nicolle Wallace the new investigation by The Washington Post and ProPublica that exposes the role Facebook placed in spreading false election lies ahead of January 6th. Jan. 4, 2022
Now Playing
Kara Swisher: Social media 'is not a public utility'
06:38
UP NEXT
Neal Katyal: ‘We’re all hoping from reassurance’ from AG Garland on Jan. 6
07:19
Extremist groups go local in the year since the Capitol riot
09:08
Trump endorses right-wing autocrat in Hungary
08:15
NYC schools reopen with new "test to stay" strategy
03:59
Rep. Bowman calls for a National Day of Healing on Jan. 6