IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Kara Swisher: I’ve ‘never seen anything’ like the chaos at Twitter

    07:34
  • UP NEXT

    AZ voting machine problems fuel right-wing election misinformation

    06:40

  • Ron Klain on midterms: "Voters want to protect democracy"

    10:08

  • Mallory McMorrow: Dobbs ‘felt like the last straw’ for voters

    08:44

  • DNC Chairman: T.V. ads don’t win close elections

    05:21

  • Frank Figliuzzi says he’s concerned about violence if vote counting goes into ‘overtime’

    09:24

  • The dangerous rising tide of anti-Semitism

    10:09

  • DOJ grants Kash Patel immunity for documents testimony

    07:20

  • Lawyers who advanced Trump’s election challenges return for midterms

    10:26

  • Mallory McMorrow: GOP is invoking violence as a political strategy

    06:38

  • Frank Figliuzzi: You protect democracy by protecting elected officials

    11:06

  • Michael Fanone: 'Plenty of evidence' to support indictment of Trump

    11:10

  • NYT: Prosecutors look at Florida election protest as model for Jan. 6

    06:59

  • GOP continues to push baseless conspiracies about Pelosi attack

    09:16

  • Federal judge denies restraining order on Arizona ballot drop box watchers

    06:06

  • Attack on Speaker Pelosi’s husband a stark reminder of the threat environment lawmakers live in

    09:19

  • Prosecutors seek testimony on Trump’s declassification claims

    11:25

  • Watchdog group calls for Congressional investigation into Clarence and Ginni Thomas

    07:40

  • Bob Woodward: "Trump put the presidency in moral freefall"

    04:58

  • Voter intimidation efforts ramp up head of the midterms

    04:00

Deadline White House

Kara Swisher: I’ve ‘never seen anything’ like the chaos at Twitter

07:34

Contributing editor at New York Magazine Kara Swisher and NBC News senior reporter Ben Collins react to Elon Musk’s chaotic takeover of TwitterNov. 11, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Kara Swisher: I’ve ‘never seen anything’ like the chaos at Twitter

    07:34
  • UP NEXT

    AZ voting machine problems fuel right-wing election misinformation

    06:40

  • Ron Klain on midterms: "Voters want to protect democracy"

    10:08

  • Mallory McMorrow: Dobbs ‘felt like the last straw’ for voters

    08:44

  • DNC Chairman: T.V. ads don’t win close elections

    05:21

  • Frank Figliuzzi says he’s concerned about violence if vote counting goes into ‘overtime’

    09:24

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All