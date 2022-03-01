Jury selection began in the trial of Guy Reffitt, a Texas man who was indicted on a charge of unlawfully transporting a gun in Washington, D.C. in support of civil disorder and other charges. March 1, 2022
Jury selection in first Jan. 6 trial begins
