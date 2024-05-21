IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Jury in Trump trial leave for long weekend after Trump’s key defense witness implodes on stand
May 21, 202408:01
Deadline White House

Jury in Trump trial leave for long weekend after Trump’s key defense witness implodes on stand

08:01

Andrew Weissmann, former top prosecutor at the Justice Department, Lachlan Cartwright, Special Correspondent for the The Hollywood Reporter, Susanne Craig, New York Times Investigative Reporter, Vaughn Hillyard, NBC News Correspondent join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to Robert Costello’s damaging cross examination and how it left the jury with that being the last they they heard before closing arguments after a long break. May 21, 2024

