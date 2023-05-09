IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Deadline White House

Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation

09:30

MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin, former Justice Department prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, and former top official in the Justice Department’s national security division Mary McCord react to Donald Trump being found liable for defamatory statements and sexually abusing E. Jean CarrollMay 9, 2023

