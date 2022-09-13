IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Judge unseals more portions of Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit

    11:00
  • UP NEXT

    Jan 6th committee members prepare to work until the bitter end

    07:35

  • Andrew Weissmann: We either have a system where we’re all accountable to law or we don’t

    07:58

  • Hot button cultural issues become winning topics for Democrats

    07:06

  • Trump faces Monday deadline to respond to DOJ filing

    07:28

  • DOJ appeals judge's order for Mar-a-Lago special master

    05:14

  • Andrew Weissman: DOJ notice to appeal ‘puts it to the Trump team’

    09:23

  • New WaPo report underscores why DOJ took unprecedented step to search Mar-a-Lago

    12:02

  • Fmr. top national security official: Trump will 'do anything for his own political gain'

    11:42

  • Democrats seize on the shifting political landscape after the overturning of Roe

    08:57

  • Joyce Vance: Judge Cannon’s ruling ‘makes me profoundly sad’

    08:04

  • Andrew Weissman: Our adversaries are 'having a field day' looking for Mar-a-Lago docs

    11:20

  • Dem congressional nominee calls out Rep. Stefanik for attacks on law enforcement

    06:46

  • Sue Gordon Says Trump ‘Thought That He Was Above A Lot Of Rules' | Deadline White House Exclusive

    11:33

  • Fmr. National Intelligence Official Sue Gordon Interview | Deadline White House Exclusive

    12:20

  • WH Deputy Chief of Staff: Biden believes we are at ‘inflection point’ in nation

    07:11

  • John Brennan: Nat Sec. professionals ‘are shaking their heads’ at damage that may have been done

    09:07

  • Former NYPD officer sentenced to 10 years in prison in Jan. 6 case

    01:54

  • Rep. Lofgren says the Jan. 6 committee is ‘still finding new things’

    11:22

  • Mikhail Gorbachev, last Soviet leader, dead at 91

    03:48

Deadline White House

Judge unseals more portions of Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit

11:00

NBC News investigations correspondent Tom Winter, executive editor of The Recount John Heilemann, former U.S. attorney Joyce Vance, and former chief of Counterintelligence and Export Control at DOJ’s National Security Division David Laufman, and New York Times Justice Department reporter Katie Benner react to more portions of the Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit being unsealed Sept. 13, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Judge unseals more portions of Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit

    11:00
  • UP NEXT

    Jan 6th committee members prepare to work until the bitter end

    07:35

  • Andrew Weissmann: We either have a system where we’re all accountable to law or we don’t

    07:58

  • Hot button cultural issues become winning topics for Democrats

    07:06

  • Trump faces Monday deadline to respond to DOJ filing

    07:28

  • DOJ appeals judge's order for Mar-a-Lago special master

    05:14

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All