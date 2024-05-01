IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Judge threatens Trump with jail time for further gag order violations
May 1, 202405:53

  • ‘It's insane women need to live like this until Election Day’: Nicolle Wallace on Florida abortion ban

    10:12

  • ‘The constitution doesn’t even mention immunity’: Judge Luttig reacts to Trump Immunity claim

    06:33

  • ‘She is going to be a strong witness’: All eyes on Hope Hicks testimony in Hush Money trial

    06:06

  • ‘It was a crisis’: Hush Money trial witnesses recount details of days after Access Hollywood tape

    12:06
  • Now Playing

    Judge threatens Trump with jail time for further gag order violations

    05:53
  • UP NEXT

    Andrew Weissmann on Michael Cohen: ‘He was like a dog with a pheasant in his mouth’

    07:29

  • ‘We are going to lay it on thick for her’: New details emerge from scheme in Trump hush money trial

    11:04

  • 'Partisan hacks': Justice Thomas and Alito show their true colors in Trump Immunity arguments

    08:14

  • ‘Outrageous’: Trump legal team presents ridiculous Presidential Immunity argument to Supreme Court

    09:13

  • ‘Our girl Karen’: David Pecker testifies discussing Karen McDougal with Trump in White House 

    06:12

  • New: Trump Administration officials were consulted on ‘catch and kill’ well after 2016 Election 

    10:39

  • ‘Political with a capital P’: Andrew Weissmann calls out Supreme Court over Trump Immunity claim 

    10:59

  • ‘Eye popping numbers’: Donald Trump’s electoral math problem that will not go away 

    05:03

  • ‘He is like a caged animal’: Donald Trump struggles to control himself in New York courtroom

    08:30

  • Nicolle: ‘These are the facts Trump wants to keep from his voters’ reaction from Hush Money trial

    11:49

  • Lisa Rubin on Trump gag order hearing: ‘Prosecution showed how actions have consequences’

    11:35

  • ‘Catch and kill’ dissected, jury exposed to how National Enquirer worked to help Trump campaign

    06:58

  • Andrew Weissmann: ‘Ground zero of fake news’: Trump campaign's role spreading false stories exposed

    08:55

  • ‘Stunning’: Testimony in hush money trial reveals how National Enquirer worked with Trump campaign

    10:26

  • Neal Katyal on hush money trial: ‘Trump’s lawyers really have their work cut out for them’

    10:36

Deadline White House

Judge threatens Trump with jail time for further gag order violations

05:53

Susanne Craig, New York Times Investigative Reporter and George Conway, Contributor for The Atlantic joins Nicolle Wallace to discuss Day 9 of the Trump Hush Money trial with defendant Trump being held in contempt for violations of his gag order and being warned that the next penalty for violating it could result in jail time.May 1, 2024

  • ‘It's insane women need to live like this until Election Day’: Nicolle Wallace on Florida abortion ban

    10:12

  • ‘The constitution doesn’t even mention immunity’: Judge Luttig reacts to Trump Immunity claim

    06:33

  • ‘She is going to be a strong witness’: All eyes on Hope Hicks testimony in Hush Money trial

    06:06

  • ‘It was a crisis’: Hush Money trial witnesses recount details of days after Access Hollywood tape

    12:06
  • Now Playing

    Judge threatens Trump with jail time for further gag order violations

    05:53
  • UP NEXT

    Andrew Weissmann on Michael Cohen: ‘He was like a dog with a pheasant in his mouth’

    07:29

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All