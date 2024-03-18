IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Judge rules Stormy Daniels, Karen McDougal, and Michael Cohen can testify in Trump hush money trial
March 18, 202405:01
Deadline White House

Andrew Weissmann, former top prosecutor at the Justice Department reacts to the breaking news that Stormy Daniel, Karen McDougal, and Michael Cohen can testify in the Trump Hush Money trial, which Donald Trump's legal team tried to prevent from happening. March 18, 2024

