Judge drops hammer on Trump: Gags entire legal team

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Better late than never’: Republicans confront Sen. Tuberville over hold on military promotions

    09:20

  • Nicolle: ‘Trump boys tried as adults’ - the latest on Trump's kids testimony in the NY civil case

    07:42

  • ‘The Final Battle’: inside Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign of vengeance and martyrdom

    11:38

  • Nicolle Wallace speaks with Columbia University student who spoke out on antisemitism on campus

    09:37

  • Donald Trump Jr. takes the stand in NY Attorney General civil fraud case

    10:14

  • ‘Chickens coming home to roost’: Former Marine on Senator Tuberville's military blockade

    07:07

  • No Guardrails: Trump’s plan for a 2nd Presidential term full of loyalists

    11:03

  • Senate Democrats plan to subpoena Justice Thomas's benefactors over ethics concerns

    07:18

  • Nicolle: ‘A Chilling Warning’ - the threat of terrorism in the wake of Hamas October 7 attack

    11:24

  • House GOP 'Exploiting Crisis’ to play politics with aid for Israel

    07:39

  • Trump and his radicalized supporters posing a stress test for our justice system

    09:42

  • 'A family affair:' Trump and his kids set for cross-examination in New York civil fraud trial

    10:27

  • ‘Addicted to projection’ - A look at Trump’s attacks on Biden despite his own gaffes

    10:54

  • Nicolle: ‘Words have consequences’ Judge Chutkan reinstates gag order on Donald Trump

    09:50

  • Nicolle: Speaker Johnson 'a walking, talking, breathing, self-righteous laundry list of inconsistencies'

    12:07

  • 'Chickens are coming home to roost': Ivanka Trump ordered to testify in Donald's trial

    08:57

  • Nicolle: ‘MAGA Mike Johnson’ a closer look at the new House Speaker

    11:35

  • ‘He is a danger and needs to be gagged’: - Former Federal Prosecutor on Trump's behavior 

    11:32

  • Vice President Harris: ‘Gun violence has terrorized and traumatized so many of our communities'

    07:52

  • ‘The last guy the GOP picked before they picked Trump’ - Mitt Romney's reckoning with his party

    05:00

Deadline: White House

Judge drops hammer on Trump: Gags entire legal team

11:38

The New York judge overseeing the $250 million civil fraud case against Donald Trump and his company expanded his gag order to include Trump’s lawyers. Nicolle Wallace calls it “an angry crescendo” to Trump's team insinuating bias on the part of the judge's clerk. Former Justice Department prosecutor Andrew Weissman and Susanne Craig, investigative reporter for The New York Times join Deadline: White House.Nov. 3, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    ‘Better late than never’: Republicans confront Sen. Tuberville over hold on military promotions

    09:20

  • Nicolle: ‘Trump boys tried as adults’ - the latest on Trump's kids testimony in the NY civil case

    07:42

  • ‘The Final Battle’: inside Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign of vengeance and martyrdom

    11:38

  • Nicolle Wallace speaks with Columbia University student who spoke out on antisemitism on campus

    09:37

  • Donald Trump Jr. takes the stand in NY Attorney General civil fraud case

    10:14

  • ‘Chickens coming home to roost’: Former Marine on Senator Tuberville's military blockade

    07:07

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All