Judge Cannon dismisses Trump’s ‘ridiculous’ claim on dismissing classified documents case
April 4, 202412:03

Deadline White House

Judge Cannon dismisses Trump’s ‘ridiculous’ claim on dismissing classified documents case

12:03

Andrew Weissmann, former top prosecutor at the Justice Department and Tim Heaphy former lead investigator for the January 6th Select Committee join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to the ruling today from Judge Aileen Cannon in the classified documents case, denying a motion from Team Trump that the case should be dismissed based on the Presidential Records Act, just the first step of many important ruling coming from Cannon’s bench. April 4, 2024

