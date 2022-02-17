Judge calls out DOJ’s handling of Jan. 6 prosecutions
NBC News justice reporter Ryan Reilly and former U.S. attorney Barbara McQuade discuss a federal judge in D.C. today claiming that DOJ’s Jan. 6 plea deals have helped Trump and his allies sow confusionFeb. 17, 2022
