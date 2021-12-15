IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Joyce Vance: Liz Cheney goes 'straight to the heart of the matter'

Deadline White House

Joyce Vance: Liz Cheney goes ‘straight to the heart of the matter’

Former U.S. attorney Joyce Vance, former FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok, and Washington Post congressional correspondent Jacqueline Alemany on Liz Cheney and the rest of the 1/6 committee zeroing in on a potential criminal case against TrumpDec. 15, 2021

    Joyce Vance: Liz Cheney goes ‘straight to the heart of the matter’

