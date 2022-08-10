IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Laurence Tribe: 'The death of truth' is the most serious problem we face

    11:06
    Joyce Vance: Concerns about classified documents include ‘spills and spoilation’

    10:06
    GOP transforms from the party of law and order

    07:05

  • Andrew Weissmann: Garland had to have thought that Trump wouldn’t comply with a subpoena

    07:15

  • Biden kicks off August with big legislative win

    11:21

  • Jury orders Alex Jones to pay $45.2 million in damages to Sandy Hook parents

    01:40

  • Biden nears major legislative win after Dems agree on tax and climate bill

    09:02

  • Alex Jones ordered to pay $4.1 million to Sandy Hook parents

    00:23

  • U.S. commits to bringing Brittney Griner home following 9 year sentence

    04:17

  • NYT: Eastman continued to push voter fraud claims after Biden’s inauguration

    07:18

  • Michael E. Langley becomes first Black four-star Marine general confirmed

    00:31

  • Indiana GOP Rep. Jackie Walorski killed in crash

    00:43

  • Republican primaries give a glimpse into where the GOP is headed

    10:04

  • U.S. drone strike kills top Al Qaeda leader Zawahri

    05:33

  • Paul Rieckhoff: Republican have ‘crossed veterans in a very big way’

    09:05

  • Arizona primaries to be a key test of Trump’s power

    05:50

  • Paul Rieckhoff: Republican senators are ‘screwing my friends who are dying’

    09:45

  • DOJ officials tread cautiously in Jan. 6 investigation to avoid missteps

    09:50

  • Rep. Maloney calls Manchin and Schumer deal ‘a message that Democrats get things done’

    07:22

  • Jan. 6 committee focuses on Trump Cabinet officials

    05:26

Deadline White House

Joyce Vance: Concerns about classified documents include ‘spills and spoilation’

10:06

Former U.S. attorney Joyce Vance, author of “Evil Geniuses” Kurt Andersen, and Washington Post congressional investigations reporter Jackie Alemany discuss what could’ve prompted the execution of a search warrant at Mar-A-Lago as opposed to issuing a subpoenaAug. 10, 2022

