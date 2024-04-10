IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
John Bolton: ‘If you thought Trump’s first four years, a second four will be worse’
April 10, 202412:04

Deadline White House

John Bolton: ‘If you thought Trump’s first four years, a second four will be worse’

John Bolton, Former National Security Advisor of the United States under Donald Trump joins Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the types of threats a second Trump term would create and how he may weaponize the justice and defense departments similar to how an autocrat would. April 10, 2024

